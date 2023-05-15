Version 1.4 Major Update (+ MacOS)

It's been a while in the cooker, but today we are excited to bring you Version 1.4 of The Cyclist: Tactics in conjunction with the Steam Sports Fest!

This new version comes with a load of large and small improvements, but the big one is native support for MacOS. Originally we wanted to have that in for V1.0, but the complications a port brings with it made it too difficult for a tiny team such as ours to manage that.

Also, this version is based on one of the latest versions of the underlying game engine, coming with better compatibility, overall performance, and stability. Let's dive in to the details of this update!

Gameplay Features

Added ability to add and remove riders from player controlled teams in single races

Added ability to adjust / limit team strength in single races

AI Team strengths are now calculated in detail for single races. Teams are then picked depending on difficulty setting, hard difficulty giving the strongest opponent teams.



Single races and team setups are much more customizable now and default team strengths depend on the selected league and difficulty. Also the opponent teams now are selected carefully.

UI Improvements

Added full rider tooltips to more relevant places to see what shape your opponents are in

Fixed the stage result panel coming up when the finish wasn't reachable

Fixed some camera refocusing annoyances

Added tooltips for retiring riders and the reason for it

Current stage race results now have the winner's time shown instead of 0:00

Increased the character limit for player team names

AI Improvements

AI riders now properly consider estimated slipstream in upcoming sprints for positioning

Fixed AI riders sometimes moving just 1 node on extremely difficult terrain

Various fixes and improvements to how AI teams run their TTTs

Various smaller AI behavioural tweaks



The AI teams now stick together much better during TTTs, being more considerate of their weaker team members. Now they are capable of running TTTs pretty much optimally.

Other Fixes

Fixed issue where the yellow jersey was worn by several riders on the same stage

Fixed a situational issue where catching the peloton would spool you to P1 / P0

Fixed the A/t stat possibly dropping to 0 in race instead of a minimum of 1

Fixed TTTs not having their riders DNF if the third rider gets DNF

Plus lots of smaller bugfixes

To note: The error reporting works in V1.4, but not yet as smoothly as in V1.3.

We hope you enjoy this new update, and we hope our new Mac-based friends enjoy their first taste of The Cyclist: Tactics as well! For those looking to try out the game beforehand, check out the TC:T Demo which was updated to V1.4 as well. The MacOS version of the demo will follow shortly!

Cheers!