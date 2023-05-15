Update Patch Notes v1.1.1

Hello hello!
Patch 1.1.1 is now live! Below you will find a list of all the changes for the current version.
UPDATE 1.1.1 PATCH NOTES
- Reduced the jump cooldown from 1 second to 0.5 seconds
- Items can be extracted over the spawner without activating it... for real for real...
- Added an icon and text value for domination runes so players know if they have runes to spend
- Fixed PS5 and XBox 360 controllers not being recognized
- Fixed a bug that caused crawlers to be yeeted out of rooms
- If you still manage to be catapulted outside a room somehow, the room will come to your rescue <3
- Fixed a bug that caused crawlers to get stuck in walls or through the floor
- Fixed a bug that stopped crawler from shooting projectiles
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to take inconsistent amounts of force, making them ping-pong around rooms at neck-break speeds, breaking your neck if you were hit by a goblin fighter jet
- Crawler level icon and text moved to the inventory as it was being confused with depth level
- Fixed a bug that stopped multiplayer matches from being completed as intended
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop moving after being chilled
- Fixed Occultist auras freezing enemies in place instead of slowing them down
- Reduced the sound effect volume of ignite, chill, and poison effects
- Reduced sound effect volume of Trickster passives now
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to drop items twice... sorry...
- Reduced the drop chance of cosmetics from Khorgos as it was an easy and reliable way to farm cosmetics
Thank you to everyone who has reported bugs and given suggestions, I really appreciate the time and effort taken and thank you to everyone who has played Knight Crawlers!
