Knight Crawlers update for 15 May 2023

Update Patch Notes v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11235534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello hello!

Patch 1.1.1 is now live! Below you will find a list of all the changes for the current version.

UPDATE 1.1.1 PATCH NOTES
  • Reduced the jump cooldown from 1 second to 0.5 seconds
  • Items can be extracted over the spawner without activating it... for real for real...
  • Added an icon and text value for domination runes so players know if they have runes to spend
  • Fixed PS5 and XBox 360 controllers not being recognized
  • Fixed a bug that caused crawlers to be yeeted out of rooms
  • If you still manage to be catapulted outside a room somehow, the room will come to your rescue <3
  • Fixed a bug that caused crawlers to get stuck in walls or through the floor
  • Fixed a bug that stopped crawler from shooting projectiles
  • Fixed an issue that caused enemies to take inconsistent amounts of force, making them ping-pong around rooms at neck-break speeds, breaking your neck if you were hit by a goblin fighter jet
  • Crawler level icon and text moved to the inventory as it was being confused with depth level
  • Fixed a bug that stopped multiplayer matches from being completed as intended
  • Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop moving after being chilled
  • Fixed Occultist auras freezing enemies in place instead of slowing them down
  • Reduced the sound effect volume of ignite, chill, and poison effects
  • Reduced sound effect volume of Trickster passives now
  • Fixed an issue that caused enemies to drop items twice... sorry...
  • Reduced the drop chance of cosmetics from Khorgos as it was an easy and reliable way to farm cosmetics

Thank you to everyone who has reported bugs and given suggestions, I really appreciate the time and effort taken and thank you to everyone who has played Knight Crawlers!

