Update Patch Notes v1.1.1

Hello hello!

Patch 1.1.1 is now live! Below you will find a list of all the changes for the current version.

Reduced the jump cooldown from 1 second to 0.5 seconds

Items can be extracted over the spawner without activating it... for real for real...

Added an icon and text value for domination runes so players know if they have runes to spend

Fixed PS5 and XBox 360 controllers not being recognized

Fixed a bug that caused crawlers to be yeeted out of rooms

If you still manage to be catapulted outside a room somehow, the room will come to your rescue <3

Fixed a bug that caused crawlers to get stuck in walls or through the floor

Fixed a bug that stopped crawler from shooting projectiles

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to take inconsistent amounts of force, making them ping-pong around rooms at neck-break speeds, breaking your neck if you were hit by a goblin fighter jet

Crawler level icon and text moved to the inventory as it was being confused with depth level

Fixed a bug that stopped multiplayer matches from being completed as intended

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop moving after being chilled

Fixed Occultist auras freezing enemies in place instead of slowing them down

Reduced the sound effect volume of ignite, chill, and poison effects

Reduced sound effect volume of Trickster passives now

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to drop items twice... sorry...

Reduced the drop chance of cosmetics from Khorgos as it was an easy and reliable way to farm cosmetics

Thank you to everyone who has reported bugs and given suggestions, I really appreciate the time and effort taken and thank you to everyone who has played Knight Crawlers!