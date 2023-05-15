Wardudes Update 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 11235509 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Here's update 1.36 of wardudes, introducing:

BOTS

You can now play against the computer! Just click on the button near the controller selection and you can switch between human player and bot! (they are very stupid and very limited for now, they will be improved in later updates)

New object in the Mine Mountain map: minecarts

Finally the railroads in Mine Mountain will serve a purpose. Happy riding!

Also, landmines detection range has been increased, and the shotgun crosshair size has been reduced.

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!