 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wardudes update for 15 May 2023

Wardudes Update 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 11235509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here's update 1.36 of wardudes, introducing:

BOTS
You can now play against the computer! Just click on the button near the controller selection and you can switch between human player and bot! (they are very stupid and very limited for now, they will be improved in later updates)

New object in the Mine Mountain map: minecarts
Finally the railroads in Mine Mountain will serve a purpose. Happy riding!

Also, landmines detection range has been increased, and the shotgun crosshair size has been reduced.

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1850681 Depot 1850681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link