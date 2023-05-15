- Open Map - Yangguan 2F Safe House (You can now go up to the second floor)
- Add function - Transform into a magical girl. When the energy is full, you can press "v" to transform and obtain high bonuses and new attack actions for all attributes
- New gallery content - tentacle defeat ending
- Attempting to create an English language version (with multiple language plugins added and currently undergoing internal testing)
If there are any bugs, please provide feedback and the author will quickly correct them.
少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 15 May 2023
Version update on May 15, 2023 [Transformation system+new map]
