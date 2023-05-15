Update, Version 20230515

English
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 945 -> 950)
[Otherworldly Egypt]New location: Beneath the Sphinx
[Beneath the Sphinx]Added Long-Dead Rome Soldiers as enemies here
[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a document: Centurion's Journey (It mentions what happened between a Rome Legion and the Aten Cultists.)
[Beneath the Sphinx]Added an Altar
简体中文
【迷失于沙粒中】故事剧情继续。（变量 945 -> 950）
【异世界埃及】新地点：狮身人面像密室
【狮身人面像密室】加入了逝去千年的罗马士兵作为这个区域的敌人
【狮身人面像密室】加入了加入了文档：百夫长的日志 （记录了一个罗马军团和阿腾狂信徒之间的事情）
【狮身人面像密室】加入了一个祭坛
