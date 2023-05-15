 Skip to content

Territory update for 15 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.96.1 – Hotfixes

Build 11235402 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Gasoline and Propane gas refills don’t stack
  • Bear Trap indicators visible on start game
  • Bear Traps not unsetting properly when triggered

Changed

  • Gasoline can now also be used as fuel for the Extractor

