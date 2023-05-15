Territory – Alpha 5.96.1 – Hotfixes

Fixed
- Gasoline and Propane gas refills don’t stack
- Bear Trap indicators visible on start game
- Bear Traps not unsetting properly when triggered
Changed
- Gasoline can now also be used as fuel for the Extractor
