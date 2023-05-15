Total War: WARHAMMER III - Feature Focus Blog #1: Elevation

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings!

Today we’re kicking off a series of blogs that are a little different to our norm in which we take a deep dive into some of the grittier aspects of Total War: WARHAMMER III, tearing into the real meat of the game and pulling apart its entrails for all to see.

The aim is to explore some of the often-overlooked areas of the game at a developer level, with the aim of squashing some of the mysteries surrounding the many, many systems found in WARHAMMER III.

Helping us get our head round things is Total War: WARHAMMER III designer William Håkestad.

We begin with a look at elevation. How much does having the high ground really change the course of battle?

📰 Check out the blog here to find out: https://www.totalwar.com/blog/ff1-elevation/

—The Total War Team