Total War: WARHAMMER III - Feature Focus Blog #1: Elevation

Today we’re kicking off a series of blogs that are a little different to our norm in which we take a deep dive into some of the grittier aspects of Total War: WARHAMMER III, tearing into the real meat of the game and pulling apart its entrails for all to see.
The aim is to explore some of the often-overlooked areas of the game at a developer level, with the aim of squashing some of the mysteries surrounding the many, many systems found in WARHAMMER III.
Helping us get our head round things is Total War: WARHAMMER III designer William Håkestad.
We begin with a look at elevation. How much does having the high ground really change the course of battle?
📰 Check out the blog here to find out: https://www.totalwar.com/blog/ff1-elevation/
