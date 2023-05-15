 Skip to content

Superfluous Returnz update for 15 May 2023

v1.4.2-d7

Share · View all patches · Build 11235344 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix rare bug when skipping cutscene
  • Fix save state broken before outro

