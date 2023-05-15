1.0.2.2 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11235163 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Slow translation work is advancing. Smarter man would have built this game easy to localize from the start but unfortunately it was me making the game.

Most of the game should be now translated to Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and Finnish. Translation quality varies a lot but I am working on it.

Game size is also reduced as I got rid of some old models and materials still hanging around in the files.

Changes

Fixes