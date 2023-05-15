1.0.2.2 - Beta Branch Update

Slow translation work is advancing. Smarter man would have built this game easy to localize from the start but unfortunately it was me making the game.
Most of the game should be now translated to Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and Finnish. Translation quality varies a lot but I am working on it.
Game size is also reduced as I got rid of some old models and materials still hanging around in the files.
Changes
- Most of the game should be now translated to Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and Finnish
Fixes
- Fixed market research UI
- Fixed various small UI issues
Changed depots in closed_beta branch