The graveyard shift starts now

Yes, the time has finally come! Today we are releasing the highly awaited campaign for the Barony of Loth, and this one will surely rattle your bones.



Carrying gunpowder to the battlefield comes with both benefits and hazards, as this poor Musketeer just found out. Either that or someone just dropped a well placed Fireball.

The campaign features four missions available on Easy, Normal and Hard difficulty, offering a real challenge similar to the previous campaigns of the Arleon and Rana factions. You will gain insight into the history of the Barony of Loth, as well as the tragic fate that befell the Aurelian empire. The campaign begins with the tale of Baron Aldus of Loth, who encounters a mysterious scholar that offers him a chance to seize an ancient power. Desperate to save his declining Barony, Aldus strikes a deal with the stranger, only to find out that there is a grave price to be paid. Yet, there might be a sliver of light at the end of the tunnel.



Who’s that lurking in the shadows? Someone is prying on the Baron as he offers prayer and sacrifice to Aurelia Eternal. Quite rude if you ask me.

We’re very excited for you all to experience the Barony of Loth campaign starting today. We’ve been dead set on perfecting this story and expanding on the game’s intricate lore to give you all a chance to explore yet another aspect of Aerbor, the world of Songs of Conquest. As always, the cinematic cutscenes are delivered in the form of a song, which is written and performed by our game designer Carl.



He sings, he designs and he even starred in a horror movie. Is there anything this man can’t do? (Drop a comment below if you know what movie it was, for serious trivia bonus points!)

The whole team is immensely proud of what we have achieved so far and the Loth campaign is not the end of it. You can look forward to more unit abilities and siege battle improvements, as well as AI becoming smarter and a better adversary. We also have a few surprises up our sleeves, but that is for later, today we celebrate the return of the dead and wish you all a good play session!



Can the Faey be trusted? Maybe, maybe not. In our experience they lie quite a loth.

