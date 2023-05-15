 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 15 May 2023

0.25.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11235092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added spell damage perk icon
  • Increased armor, hp, and firing rate of tank
  • Slightly reduced enemy cost of strafing plane and tank
  • increased hp / armor of skeleton hands
  • Increased hp and armor of skeleton walkers
  • Added option to disable effects - A bit of a bandaid solution to things being illegible in later game.
  • Increased cost of unit shop level 2 by 50
  • Made spider boss stronger all around
  • Added 50% damage reduction to zeus
  • slightly reduced survivability of snake enemies\
  • Free corpse now spawns at the start of every wave, but only lasts 8.25 seconds
  • Buffed pillow, glasses, and powered receiver
  • Slightly reduced giant mushroom attack damage, also reduced his knockback resist
  • Reduced armor of mushroom spores, reduced their knockback resist
  • Fixed fighter double casting synergy
  • Lowered gain from permanent stat potion/blessing and permanent exp gain potion/blessing
  • Added enemies up to 68
  • Slightly increased grimreaper armor
  • Reduced corpse spawn amount, decreased cooldown and damage threshhold on his corpse spawn ability
  • Slightly lowered hp/armor of sporehatcheries
  • Fixed some knockback issues
  • Added tier 4, Only 3 units so far
  • Game can now be paused while at 0 speed
  • Added a second alchemist synergy
  • Fixed target zone preview not displaying correctly
  • Made owos transparent
  • Fixed demon imp fire / dracula fire / skullstack fire destroying itself on everything
  • Various other bug fixes and number changes

Changed files in this update

