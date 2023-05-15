- Added spell damage perk icon
- Increased armor, hp, and firing rate of tank
- Slightly reduced enemy cost of strafing plane and tank
- increased hp / armor of skeleton hands
- Increased hp and armor of skeleton walkers
- Added option to disable effects - A bit of a bandaid solution to things being illegible in later game.
- Increased cost of unit shop level 2 by 50
- Made spider boss stronger all around
- Added 50% damage reduction to zeus
- slightly reduced survivability of snake enemies\
- Free corpse now spawns at the start of every wave, but only lasts 8.25 seconds
- Buffed pillow, glasses, and powered receiver
- Slightly reduced giant mushroom attack damage, also reduced his knockback resist
- Reduced armor of mushroom spores, reduced their knockback resist
- Fixed fighter double casting synergy
- Lowered gain from permanent stat potion/blessing and permanent exp gain potion/blessing
- Added enemies up to 68
- Slightly increased grimreaper armor
- Reduced corpse spawn amount, decreased cooldown and damage threshhold on his corpse spawn ability
- Slightly lowered hp/armor of sporehatcheries
- Fixed some knockback issues
- Added tier 4, Only 3 units so far
- Game can now be paused while at 0 speed
- Added a second alchemist synergy
- Fixed target zone preview not displaying correctly
- Made owos transparent
- Fixed demon imp fire / dracula fire / skullstack fire destroying itself on everything
- Various other bug fixes and number changes
