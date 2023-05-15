 Skip to content

Outerlands Guilds Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Playtest Patch 0.0.22

Playtest Patch 0.0.22 · Build 11234995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Advance Settings

We added the possibility to futher tailor your expirience in the game, with the new advanced settings you can choose if you want small parties and fast skirmish or bigger battlefield with bigger parties.
You can change the default setting for :

  • Max characters in combat
  • The size of the battlefield grid
  • How many party you can have on the map at the same time
  • How many party member each party can have
  • How many skills a character can equip at once
  • How many AP the character will have each turn in combat
  • The chance for a random travel event to trigger in the world map

