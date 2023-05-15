 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 15 May 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We are excited to introduce you to Update 1.00.04

Build 11234956

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Stalkers! We are excited to introduce you to Update 1.00.04.

Here's what's new in it:

■ Two new types of stimulants have been added. Now, depending on the chosen stimulant, you can restore health by +44%, +60%, or even fully heal.

■ We have marked weapons for the convenience of determining which magazine fits which weapon during combat.

■ Ammunition and stimulants have been added on some levels.

Thank you for staying with us! Your advice and suggestions on the forum for improving the game are incredibly valuable to us. We appreciate it very much!!!

