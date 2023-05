More fixes!

Size: 378.6 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening during "Conquest Endings"

ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette crashing the game if the player selects an empty party slot

ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Finhead Princess' sprite not being correctly assigned to her during the transformation

ːswirliesː Fixed Talon guards spawning around Throne Rooms even during Stealth sections

ːswirliesː Fixed (many) minor bugs and typos