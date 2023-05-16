1.9.0.4 'Lance' Update

Hello everyone!
In lieu of a dev diary today, we're releasing Update 1.9.0.4 to resolve some issues reported to us by the community.
1.9.0.4 Changelog
- Fixed some crashing issues
- Fixed an issue that allowed a regent to accompany a ruler on their travels
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from planning activities after they canceled travel plans for "Petition Liege" and "Pay Homage" decisions
- Fixed an issue that got tournaments stuck in the "Waiting for Tournament to start" phase
- Fixed alliances gained through the Diplomacy Intent in Grand Weddings invalidating on the next day
- Fixed the AI inviting players to Playdates, Witch Rituals, and Blots, no matter where in the world they are
- Grand Wedding promises are now inherited by the player heir
- Fixed an issue that caused players to be blocked permanently from planning activities due to them waiting for the Tour of their Liege
- Fixed buildings increasing activity costs rather than reducing them
Our team is continuing to work on addressing your reports, so keep the feedback coming! We hope you've been enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!
[Official Forums](https://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/forums/crusader-kings-iii.1059/ style=button) [Official Discord](discord.gg/ck3 style=button) [Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1158310/discussions/ style=button)
[Twitter](https://twitter.com/CrusaderKings style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Crusaderkings/ style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/crusader_kings_official/ style=button) [Youtube](https://www.youtube.com/@ParadoxGrandStrategy style=button)
Changed files in this update