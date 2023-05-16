 Skip to content

Crusader Kings III update for 16 May 2023

1.9.0.4 'Lance' Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

In lieu of a dev diary today, we're releasing Update 1.9.0.4 to resolve some issues reported to us by the community.

1.9.0.4 Changelog

  • Fixed some crashing issues
  • Fixed an issue that allowed a regent to accompany a ruler on their travels
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from planning activities after they canceled travel plans for "Petition Liege" and "Pay Homage" decisions
  • Fixed an issue that got tournaments stuck in the "Waiting for Tournament to start" phase
  • Fixed alliances gained through the Diplomacy Intent in Grand Weddings invalidating on the next day
  • Fixed the AI inviting players to Playdates, Witch Rituals, and Blots, no matter where in the world they are
  • Grand Wedding promises are now inherited by the player heir
  • Fixed an issue that caused players to be blocked permanently from planning activities due to them waiting for the Tour of their Liege
  • Fixed buildings increasing activity costs rather than reducing them

Our team is continuing to work on addressing your reports, so keep the feedback coming! We hope you've been enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!

