1.9.0.4 'Lance' Update

Hello everyone!

In lieu of a dev diary today, we're releasing Update 1.9.0.4 to resolve some issues reported to us by the community.

1.9.0.4 Changelog

Fixed some crashing issues

Fixed an issue that allowed a regent to accompany a ruler on their travels

Fixed an issue that prevented players from planning activities after they canceled travel plans for "Petition Liege" and "Pay Homage" decisions

Fixed an issue that got tournaments stuck in the "Waiting for Tournament to start" phase

Fixed alliances gained through the Diplomacy Intent in Grand Weddings invalidating on the next day

Fixed the AI inviting players to Playdates, Witch Rituals, and Blots, no matter where in the world they are

Grand Wedding promises are now inherited by the player heir

Fixed an issue that caused players to be blocked permanently from planning activities due to them waiting for the Tour of their Liege

Fixed buildings increasing activity costs rather than reducing them

Our team is continuing to work on addressing your reports, so keep the feedback coming! We hope you've been enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the 1.9 'Lance' Update!