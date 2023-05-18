Strategic Command WWII: World at War - v1.16.00

A new update is available for Strategic Command WWII: World at War.
Here is the full changelog:
GAME ENGINE
- Fixed an issue with HQ attachments and the associated HQ ratings and experiences that could be lost under rare circumstances (Chernobyl).
- Fixed a FREE UNIT error that led to unattackable units if they formed on surrendered and occupied territory and assigned to a Major that was not yet fully mobilized and belligerent (klschult).
- Fixed an error that did not have AI controlled Minors properly upgrade when they could (Elessar2).
- Fixed an issue where subs that dove after an air unit attack did not always remain hidden (Mithrilotter).
- Fixed a National Morale bars drawing error when new Majors are created via a SURRENDER event (Lothos).
- Fixed a sub unit error that allowed you to regain full AP when setting the mode to Hunt after a swap (Soulcollector).
- Fixed a sub unit error that allowed you to regain full AP when setting the mode to Hunt after an attack (Spitfireca).
- Fixed a rare PBEM++ crash error (DethMorgaw).
- Fixed a Research Costs Refund error for games that have RESEARCH disabled (Beriand).
- Fixed a controlled movement error that would lead to a CTD when attempting to move over top of a sub that is hidden under a fully visible sea hex (Mithrilotter).
- Fixed an AI sub raiding error that had subs navigate towards active enemy convoy lines where they are not yet belligerent with the recipient nation (Lothos).
- Fixed an error that would incorrectly reveal silent subs during any type of replay under FoW if they have not yet been spotted (OldCrowBalthazor).
- Fixed an error where disabled resource upgrades were still able to upgrade (Lothos).
- Fixed an automatic preparation for war error that would lead to a CTD under rare circumstances (Yvan1326).
- Fixed a Special Forces amphibious embarkation issue that now has SF focus on available ports and adjacent hexes next to ports before other available embarkation hexes (kjgokc2007, petedalby).
- Fixed a CTD that may occur when using either the sleep, upgrade or reinforce tool and then clicking the prev/next unit buttons (Surt).
- Fixed an AI Transport error that would have AI transports at less than 50% strength possibly embark and then immediately return to port (Lothos).
- Fixed a rare pathfinding error that led to an in game freeze (Von Hugo).
- Fixed an AI turn sub diving error that did not properly hide player control subs from the AI after a dive (Mithrilotter).
- Fixed an issue where towns would sometimes change control, despite not entering or formally gaining control of the town, after being attacked by a unit that moved first before attacking (Chernobyl).
- Rebasing an air unit lowers its spotting range in half, and rebased air units can no longer swap with an adjacent unit (Elessar2, Duedman).
- Air units in fog/rain, snow or sandstorm weather will now have their spotting range reduced to 1 hex (Lothos).
- Air units that attack a unit in fog/rain, snow or sandstorm weather will no longer de-entrench.
- Pathfinding routine optimized with a 3X improvement for some of the worst long distance A to B pathfinding cases.
- Coastal Guns will now fire back at attacking naval units (archmache).
- Defender units that are destroyed before they can retreat will now output a 'Shattered' message to better indicate halved losses for the attacker (Taxman66).
- AI subs will now lock in to Hunt mode if the Fleet script is set to 'Naval Cruise' (Lothos).
- AI OFFENSIVE 'build up plans' will not automatically trigger versus a minor nation that is mobilized, unless the country owner of the OFFENSIVE plan is already at war with the parent of the minor target (Lothos).
- AI subs will no longer try and target land based convoys (Chernobyl).
- The automatic unit morale increase/decrease mechanism for friendly and enemy units upon a country surrender is now halved when more than 15% of the campaign has been played, e.g. the default impact will typically remain within the first year of the campaign.
EDITOR
- Placing a < symbol at the end of the #MAP_POSITION in STRENGTH scripts will allow for targeted units to be destroyed.
- Units set to a default of zero action points in the Editor can no longer transport.
- Enemy ZoC movement penalty values can now be separately set for land and naval units in the Movement Costs screen.
1939 Campaigns
- Soviet Winter can now lead to the loss of Axis units if they are at low strength.
- The Soviet XXX Corps near Vladivostok now starts with 0.5 experience.
- Increased the trigger to 100% for the Unit scripts deploying Soviet Corps in Rostov and Stalingrad when they enter the war (Feinder).
- Increased the #TRIGGER= from 50 to 100% in Decision 104 for the UK to support a pro-Allied coup in Yugoslavia (EarlyDoors).
- The USSR now receives an AA unit via the Production Queue in July 1940.
- Changed the Mobilization_2 script Finland Declares War On The USSR so that the trigger for the Polotsk area will only fire if the Axis unit is in Polotsk, rather than near it.
- Corrected the CONDITION_POSITION in the Surrender_2 script DE 602 - French Somaliland Accepts The Armistice so that it fires now if there is NOT an Allied unit in Djibouti, whereas previously it fired if there was one (Moonchild).
- Chinese Xue HQ’s starting entrenchment increased from 0 to 2, and experience from 0.5 to 1.
- Reduced the effect on US mobilization of Axis forces being within 3 hexes of Yenan, or within 2 hexes of Sian, Kweichow, Lanchow, or Chungking from 8-15% to 5-10% (Chernobyl).
- Added a mention of Kweichow to the Pop Up relating to the Communists in Yenan (Moonchild).
- The presence of multiple Axis units within the Pan American Zone can now trigger a significantly faster US mobilization (HarrySmith).
- The presence of an Italian naval unit within 10-12 hexes of the port of Southampton while Italy is neutral can now trigger the US mobilizing by 2-5% per turn (HarrySmith).
- The placing of US units on Guam while the US is neutral will now swing the US 2-5% towards the Axis per turn (OldCrowBalthazor).
- The placing of US units on Wake while the US is neutral will now swing the US 2-5% towards the Axis per turn (OldCrowBalthazor).
- Added a Variable Condition to the US AI Unit script that deploys a unit on Wake, to ensure it only does so once the US has fully mobilized.
- 6 and 10 hexes of Warsaw will now show on the map when relevant. Note that this does not take into account other political actions, e.g. the entrance of Axis Minors into the war, the independence or otherwise of the Baltic States, or whether or not Poland has been divided between Germany and the USSR (taffjones).
- Reduced the impact on US and USSR Mobilization of an Axis declaration of war on Belgium and the Netherlands from 2-4 and 3-6% respectively, to 1-4% in both cases (Chernobyl).
- Japan now receives a Maritime Bomber rather than a Strategic Bomber in its Production Queue in March 1941 (Chernobyl).
- Added a Strength script penalising Polish unit morale against the Axis AI at Intermediate and above (Mithrilotter).
- DE 601 will now trigger the deployment of a German Garrison unit in Copenhagen (OxfordGuy3).
- POP UP images relating to Axis units near Warsaw now appear from January rather than February 1940 (Michael Kollmann).
- Increased the chance of the Soviet AI investing in Anti-Aircraft Defense research (Michael Kollmann).
- RESOURCE scripts amended so that US income pre-entry and immediately after war entry will be slightly less, while Soviet income after transferring industry to the Urals will be slightly more. To effect this a new mine has been added to the map at 148,33.
- Deployment of Siberian forces amended so if Japan bombs Tulun it will not prevent the transfer of most of these units to the west (petedalby; Bavre).
- If Japan declares war on South Africa then the USA will now swing 20-25% towards the Allies (kjgokc2007).
- New National Morale scripts added for when Soviet Morale Improves As The War On The Eastern Front Continues. There is now a 2,500 point bonus on the 1st January 1942, along with an additional 1,500 for each of the following that are in Soviet hands: Leningrad, Stalingrad, Baku, Moscow. On the 1st January 1943 the base bonus remains at 7,500 points, with an additional 2,500 for each of the aforementioned locations that remain in Soviet hands. Note that these new scripts only apply to PBEM games and to the Allied AI (Chernobyl).
- Increased the chance of the USSR researching Anti-Aircraft Defense (Mithrilotter).
- Reduced the chance slightly of China researching Anti-Aircraft Defense (Mithrilotter).
- Amended the date when the UK should research Armored Warfare (Mithrilotter).
- India now has a chance of researching Mobility and Armored Warfare (Mithrilotter).
- An Allied Declaration of War on the Solomons, Philippines, Hong Kong, Brunei, Burma, Malaya, Sarawak will now all have a greater negative impact on US mobilization (oldAHgamer).
1942 Campaigns
- Added the Mobilization_3 script DE 617 - Turkey Swings Towards The Axis so that if Germany says no to DE 617 then Turkey will move towards the Axis (Silvercourage).
- New National Morale scripts added for when Soviet Morale Improves As The War On The Eastern Front Continues, so that on the 1st January 1943 the base bonus remains at 7,500 points, with an additional 2,500 for each of the aforementioned locations that remain in Soviet hands (Chernobyl).
- Amended the German AI’s Research priorities slightly (Mithrilotter).
- China now starts with a chit invested in Aerial Warfare (Mithrilotter).
- Swapped the Japanese Corps in Tientsin with the Garrison in Peking (Mithrilotter).
1943 Campaigns
- China now starts with Aerial Warfare level 1 (Mithrilotter).
- Swapped the Japanese Corps in Tientsin with the Garrison in Peking (Mithrilotter).
