Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.539) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Typo in shock skill description.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that was causing rings sometimes to crash the game.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.539) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update