 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SRPG Studio update for 15 May 2023

SRPG Studio 1.282 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11234774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.282.

New Features:

  • Changed "Self Switch" in "Command Conditions" to list view format. When displaying A, B, C, and D in "Show Choices", it is now possible to perform the same processing regardless of whether the user selects A or C.
  • Added createTextFigure method to Canvas object in script. You can create bordered text as a shape. The usage of createTextFigure has been added to the official plugin highlevel-canvas.js.
  • Added custom-randomtrophy.js to official plugins. You can set the probability of getting a drop trophy.

Bug Fixes:

  • Added CurrentMap.prepareMap call after root.openMap in highlevel-customscene.js.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link