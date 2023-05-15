SRPG Studio 1.282 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.282.
New Features:
- Changed "Self Switch" in "Command Conditions" to list view format. When displaying A, B, C, and D in "Show Choices", it is now possible to perform the same processing regardless of whether the user selects A or C.
- Added createTextFigure method to Canvas object in script. You can create bordered text as a shape. The usage of createTextFigure has been added to the official plugin highlevel-canvas.js.
- Added custom-randomtrophy.js to official plugins. You can set the probability of getting a drop trophy.
Bug Fixes:
- Added CurrentMap.prepareMap call after root.openMap in highlevel-customscene.js.
Changed files in this update