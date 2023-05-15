What's up, guys? For the last two weeks, we've been working on expanding the Allen content and had to chill with the daily patches until all the new mechanics were ready.... and they finally are... Well, sort of ːws_damanː

Since there's been a lot of "pics or it didn't happen" going around since our last post, we'll be going over every minor change like it's a major one ːws_damanː

SOUTH ALLEN GALLERIA

ːws_peaceː Added new Allen Merch to the Seed Bank.

ːws_peaceː Expanded Pimps & Grows inventory, which now includes:

Allen Displays - Sell merch on the rooftop

Advances & Pro Counters - Hold merch and processes Danja orders automatically.

Allen Blasters - Take care of shoplifting Allens and Space Mites.

Teleporter - Teleports your ass to a Not A Refrigerator Box! (You can score one at the Pwned Shop)

ːws_peaceː Made the player immortal when using the Seed Bank & Shitcoin Xchange.

THE ROOFTOP

ːws_peaceː Updated the Allen AI to be on par with the boardwalk customers.

ːws_peaceː Allens will now buy (or steal) merch placed on the rooftop displays once their respect levels are up.

ːws_peaceː Allen Blasters, if placed correctly and powered on, will automatically take care of shoplifters and retrieve the stolen merch.

ːws_peaceː Your Danja stock is now shown when interacting with the Large Danja Storage units.

ːws_peaceː Disabled PDA roof location lock. Now you can access your Personal Digital Ass from literally anywhere!

TRIPPY STUFF N THINGS

ːws_peaceː Added new high levels that can be reached only by smoking Danja.

ːws_peaceː Playing on "Spaced Out" will double your XP points and occasionally trigger the Spaced Out Jump Street Event.

ːws_peaceː If you somehow manage to complete the event without breaking your keyboard or rage-quitting, you'll have a chance to unlock the configs needed to grow 100% quality Danja.

ːws_peaceː Nebulites aka Space mites are also a thing now. Your setup's yield will be reduced if they manage to reach and get their space juices on it.

ːws_cornːJust The Tip: While the Allen Blasters work wonders on Allens automatically, manually controlling one during a Nebulite invasion is highly recommended.

OTHER THINGS N STUFF

ːws_peaceː Added a bunch of vending machines on the Four Dans.

ːws_peaceː The vending machines can be stocked with your own merch and provide an additional passive income revenue stream.

ːws_peaceː Added a couple of wristwatches and a Not A Refrigerator Box! to the Pwnd Shop.

ːws_peaceː Expanded the Allen tutorial to prevent non-stoned players from getting soft-locked.

ːws_peaceː Made a hole in the HotPlugDrip's fence.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the extract sales logic when not running a promo.

COMING UP

We'll be dropping some new late-game missions sometime this week or whenever we finish up testing & balancing those out, and we'll be going down to earth and busting out a little bit more mid-game QOL improvements along with some new content. Or at least that's the plan for now ːws_damanː