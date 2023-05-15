Raketenautomat: double-barrel rocket launcher

An experimental rocket SPG with two 81mm launchers and an extreme fire rate is coming to the game as part of the upcoming War Thunder update.

Raketenautomat, SPG, Germany, rank V

Features:

Mechanized ammo rack

Very high fire rate

Limited rocket stowage

Poor protection

The Raketenautomat self-propelled rocket launcher will be one of the pure novelties of the upcoming major War Thunder update. The vehicle will be the first post-war German self-propelled gun to research after the monstrously heavy Jagdtiger. A few words about the new high-tech rocket launcher!

The fancy look of the vehicle is determined by an unusual combat module, familiar to weathered tankers after the Swedish Landsverk U-SH 405. Two launchers of unguided rockets on a rotating turret are fed from mechanized drum-type ammunition racks for 9 rockets each. The commander could choose from two types of warheads, which are available immediately after purchasing the vehicle: high-explosive fragmentation and high-explosive anti-tank, with a penetration of more than 300mm.

Rockets have a fairly high velocity, so that they are able to provide effective fire even at medium range. The most interesting thing is that all 18 rockets in the “drums” of the Raketenautomat could be fired in a two seconds burst, unleashing a salvo of HEAT or HE rounds that is colossal in terms of potential damage. However, reloading the mechanized racks takes a significant amount of time, so firing in long bursts in most cases is not recommended.





The Raketenautomat is built on the chassis of the HS.30 armored personnel carrier, which has quite good speed up to 60 km/h, but lacks any proper armor. A small crew of only three men could also hardly help in surviving the enemy fire.





The Raketenautomat self-propelled gun will take its place at rank V in the German armored vehicle tech-tree in the next War Thunder major update. Follow the Developers Diary series to know more news about the update!