 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Long and Hard... Summer! update for 15 May 2023

Visual patch, v 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 11234685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

A small patch to version 1.11 has been released.

With this update, the game should look better on full screen on higher resolutions.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1770601 Depot 1770601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link