[1.3.3] Patch Notes

Note:

Steam may have trouble deleting the old files, if you launch the game and instantly get an error please completely delete the game and reinstall.

Patch Notes:

We updated almost every system and engine in the game to make them equal to CK2 hopefully significantly improving save transfers.

Saves now store a unique token that will warn you if you try to load a save not made on your computer.

Because of the scale of this update, we are anticipating some errors to show themselves that we didn't find during testing. If you encounter any issues or errors please don't hesitate to contact us on Discord