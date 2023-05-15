Cook Serve Forever Available NOW!

Hello everyone, happy launch day! The team is so excited to bring you this all new cooking adventure game, and I thought I'd run down how Early Access will work and what to expect.

First off, you can view our full roadmap plans right here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1928090/view/3684548560176139175

Updates in the Coming Days/Weeks

We plan on adding Steam Achievements in the next week (they will be retroactive as well), as well as improving food animations. We will also be adding new prep stages for many of the foods, and adding additional foods as well!

The game is composed of four sections- West, East, North and South Helianthus, each taking up about 25% of the game- and with each new section all new foods will be added in. For Early Access you'll be able to explore Moraine and West Helianthus!

We will also be issuing rapid patches for any crashes or major bugs that we see on our Discord (be sure to stop by to give us your feedback! It's the fastest and easiest way to communicate with the devs!)

Updates in the Coming Months

We're already working on our next story update, coming in our first major content release for the summer. That one is going to continue the story and wrap things up in West Helianthus- from there, our next three major updates will have tons of story, all new foods, over a dozen new locations each, and tons more, including a few additional music tracks!

Thank y'all so much for all the support, and I hope you enjoy the game! Take care!

-David