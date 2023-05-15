Territory – Alpha 5.96 – Fix, Balance and Death

Fixed
- Music still playing from dead character
- Pressing escape on the death/respawn screen froze the game. Pressing Escape now escapes to Main Menu
Changed
- Bear health buffed (quite a lot)
- Wolf health buffed (a bit)
- All melee enemies attack speed reduced
- Player stamina reduction and recharge tweaked to make it somewhat easier to create some distance when being attacked by a melee enemy
- Darkened night quite a bit and adjusted stars and moonlight intensity
- Nerfed Auroras
- Tweaked sunlight and sunset/sunrise colour tints
- Improved Stars
- Improved skylight to remove dark undersides of foliage
Added
- Randomised Death Quotes
- Main Menu option button on death/respawn screen
Note: You might see new ladders on some buildings. They are not yet climbable but should be soon in an upcoming update.
