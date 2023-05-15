Territory – Alpha 5.96 – Fix, Balance and Death

Fixed

Music still playing from dead character

Pressing escape on the death/respawn screen froze the game. Pressing Escape now escapes to Main Menu

Changed

Bear health buffed (quite a lot)

Wolf health buffed (a bit)

All melee enemies attack speed reduced

Player stamina reduction and recharge tweaked to make it somewhat easier to create some distance when being attacked by a melee enemy

Darkened night quite a bit and adjusted stars and moonlight intensity

Nerfed Auroras

Tweaked sunlight and sunset/sunrise colour tints

Improved Stars

Improved skylight to remove dark undersides of foliage

Added

Randomised Death Quotes

Main Menu option button on death/respawn screen

Note: You might see new ladders on some buildings. They are not yet climbable but should be soon in an upcoming update.