Territory update for 15 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.96 – Fix, Balance and Death

Build 11234428

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Music still playing from dead character
  • Pressing escape on the death/respawn screen froze the game. Pressing Escape now escapes to Main Menu

Changed

  • Bear health buffed (quite a lot)
  • Wolf health buffed (a bit)
  • All melee enemies attack speed reduced
  • Player stamina reduction and recharge tweaked to make it somewhat easier to create some distance when being attacked by a melee enemy
  • Darkened night quite a bit and adjusted stars and moonlight intensity
  • Nerfed Auroras
  • Tweaked sunlight and sunset/sunrise colour tints
  • Improved Stars
  • Improved skylight to remove dark undersides of foliage

Added

  • Randomised Death Quotes
  • Main Menu option button on death/respawn screen

Note: You might see new ladders on some buildings. They are not yet climbable but should be soon in an upcoming update.

