1.0.02 (InDev Only)
- Fixed invisible brick in the starter house
- Fixed American naming of the Lout to Oaf
- Fixed American naming of the Grafter to Labourer
- Fixed switches on work light slowly moving down
- Fixed issue with player not dropping items correctly when being sent to jail
- Fixed Traditional Back Door models not matching the catalogue image
- Fixed misspelling of Aluminium
- Fixed rounding issue causing loan to not be paid off
- Removed Change List on front end
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in indev branch