 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Landlord's Super update for 15 May 2023

1.0.02 (InDev)

Share · View all patches · Build 11234399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1.0.02 (InDev Only)

  • Fixed invisible brick in the starter house
  • Fixed American naming of the Lout to Oaf
  • Fixed American naming of the Grafter to Labourer
  • Fixed switches on work light slowly moving down
  • Fixed issue with player not dropping items correctly when being sent to jail
  • Fixed Traditional Back Door models not matching the catalogue image
  • Fixed misspelling of Aluminium
  • Fixed rounding issue causing loan to not be paid off
  • Removed Change List on front end

Cheers,
Greg

Changed depots in indev branch

View more data in app history for build 11234399
Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link