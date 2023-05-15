Song of the Prairie 0.5.24 patch update.

Hello villagers

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

PS:Spirits and optimization about helpers will be working on continuously, you can pay more attention on it.

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that sleeping may cause the crash.

2.Fixed the problem that players cannot choose the items by using symbols“+ , -”.

3.Fixed the ineffectiveness of lipstick colour in character creating interface.

4.Optimized the problem that chef may not show up in second year cookery battle.

5.Optimized the problem that players cannot choose the options by controller when checking missions during the talk with NPC.

6.Optimized the problem that Lv.2 player house will not hide the pillar.

7.Fixed the problem that Pumpkin Street Lamp could be destroyed by sickle.

And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis.

Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg

Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends.And there will be more content and updates to release in the future, stay tune!