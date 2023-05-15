-Adjusted some bad spawn areas in zone 3 and 4.
-Fixed BACKSCATTER PROFILER stealth detection bonus not applying.
-Fixed board member capture unlock not taking effect.
-Fixed no contact mastery unlock having wrong tooltip and being unattainable.
-Fixed ship based objectives sometimes picking docked reinforcements as target.
Swirl W@tch update for 15 May 2023
Swirl Watch Version 1.036 (Hot Launch)
