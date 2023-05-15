 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swirl W@tch update for 15 May 2023

Swirl Watch Version 1.036 (Hot Launch)

Share · View all patches · Build 11234034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted some bad spawn areas in zone 3 and 4.
-Fixed BACKSCATTER PROFILER stealth detection bonus not applying.
-Fixed board member capture unlock not taking effect.
-Fixed no contact mastery unlock having wrong tooltip and being unattainable.
-Fixed ship based objectives sometimes picking docked reinforcements as target.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2081971 Depot 2081971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link