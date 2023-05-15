 Skip to content

Farm Empire update for 15 May 2023

Update Notes For May 15

Share · View all patches · Build 11233945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Less invitations to the shop and less purchase encouragement. Let us know if anything is still too pushy.
  • Wishlist our new game Finding Fate to receive a bonus of 300 golden eggs. This bonus requires you to set your Steam profile to public, else we cannot see the wishlist data. You can revert to the previous settings when you have your bonus.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320131 Depot 2320131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320132 Depot 2320132
  • Loading history…


