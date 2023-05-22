 Skip to content

The Last Spell update for 22 May 2023

Patch 1.0.2.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes,

In today's update:

  • Fixed the Defensive Training perk giving way less experience when playing in Apocalypse mode.

