Demeo Game Update - Game Improvements & Bug Fixes!

Greetings Adventures,
Since our last patch we’ve worked on several issues found in the game! Check the full list below for the included changes:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where if VR players tilted their table, they would get stuck in a loop of teleporting back to their original position.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on a black screen if the host lost their connection.
- Fixed several issues and unintended behaviors for the boss in the Curse of the Serpent Lord.
- Updated and improved localization handling for Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to interact with the dice if a character was behind it.
- Fixed an issue where if the Barbarian missed their Grappling Hook they could get placed on the same tile as an interactable item.
- Fixed an issue where Freeze did not cause extra damage to characters with the Wet status effect.
- Fixed an issue where unintended board pieces could get pushed onto a tile with gold.
- Fixed an issue for PC players on Steam, where bringing up the Steam overlay would skip your turn.
- Fixed an issue where the Assassin could get hit by Elven Priest’s Leech while in stealth.
Game Store Update
- The Demeo and the Demeo: PC Edition store pages have now been combined.
- Opening Demeo will now enable you to choose between the PC or VR version.
- Owners of Demeo: PC Edition will retain their game, progress, achievements on the store and game page.
Other Notes
- We’re aware of an issue where players on the non-VR Demeo may get stuck when joining a lobby, where they’re unable to interact with characters, cards, and the menu. We’re currently working on a fix for this and hope to be able to solve it in a future version of Demeo.
Thank you for your continued support of Demeo, see you out there in the dungeons!
- The Demeo Team
