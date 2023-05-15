Patch note 1.3.1

- Fixed the bug that cause the game to be stuck in the Research tutorial.
- Fixed the druid unit that couldn’t be assigned if using old save files.
- Fixed affection function that didn’t reduce special point cost as intended.
- Fixed missing image for level 5 gems.
Changed files in this update