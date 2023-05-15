 Skip to content

Love n War: Hero by Chance II update for 15 May 2023

Patch note 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug that cause the game to be stuck in the Research tutorial.
  • Fixed the druid unit that couldn’t be assigned if using old save files.
  • Fixed affection function that didn’t reduce special point cost as intended.
  • Fixed missing image for level 5 gems.

