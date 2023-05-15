 Skip to content

Hapland Trilogy update for 15 May 2023

3.07: Minor bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11233634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This fixes a crash bug that could happen in certain situations when using the letter buttons in the corner of Hapland 3.

