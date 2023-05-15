Fixed update (Ver. 1.00.24)

Share · View all patches · Build 11233610 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 10:52:18 UTC by Wendy

If you have played this game, I hope you are enjoying it!

If you haven't already, please push the elevator button...👻

We have been working on minor updates since the launch on the 13th.

The main contents are as follows

-Fixing minor bugs and flag management

-Fixing mistranslations and typos

-Improvement of graphics

-Adjustment of difficulty level (change of hints and tips)

The current latest version is 1.00.24.

Thank you for those who reported it.

🌱If you have any other suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Please contact us at the community bulletin board, official e-mail address, or Twitter!

Bulletin Board: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2412050/discussions/

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko