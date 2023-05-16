Demeo Game Update - Heroes' Hangout Updates & Bug Fixes!

Greetings Adventures,

Since our last patch we’ve worked on several issues found in the game, and we’ve also made some improvements and upgrades to the Heroes' Hangout! Check the full list below for the included changes:

You can now group launch the Reign of Madness campaign from Heroes' Hangout.

You can now group launch adventures in Doubles Mode from Heroes' Hangout.

The Hauntlet arcade cabinet now has 32 levels.

The Hauntlet arcade cabinet now has a leaderboard.

Players can now send emotes using the emote wheel in Heroes' Hangout!

You can now choose to start a public or private Heroes' Hangout lobby.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where if VR players tilted their table, they would get stuck in a loop of teleporting back to their original position.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on a black screen if the host lost their connection.

Fixed several issues and unintended behaviors for the boss in the Curse of the Serpent Lord.

Updated and improved localization handling for Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to interact with the dice if a character was behind it.

Fixed an issue where if the Barbarian missed their Grappling Hook they could get placed on the same tile as an interactable item.

Fixed an issue where Freeze did not cause extra damage to characters with the Wet status effect.

Fixed an issue where unintended board pieces could get pushed onto a tile with gold.

Fixed an issue for PC players on Steam, where bringing up the Steam overlay would skip your turn.

Fixed an issue where the Assassin could get hit by Elven Priest’s Leech while in stealth.

The Demeo and the Demeo: PC Edition store pages have now been combined.

Opening Demeo will now enable you to choose between the PC or VR version.

Owners of Demeo: PC Edition will retain their game, progress, achievements on the store and game page.

Other Notes

We’re aware of an issue where players on the non-VR Demeo may get stuck when joining a lobby, where they’re unable to interact with characters, cards, and the menu. We’re currently working on a fix for this and hope to be able to solve it in a future version of Demeo.

Due to the store page update, players playing on Steam Deck might get a warning when launching that Demeo is not officially supported. However, from our testing the game should work fine on this device. We’ll look to add the official verification to this page as soon as possible!

Thank you for your continued support of Demeo, see you out there in the dungeons!