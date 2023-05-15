The Ship Milestones

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



This is a huge update about some of the development and design milestones of the game with a focus on the crashed ship, crafting and core systems. Hope you like it!

The Ship

Dream Vault

The Artifacts

Gear and Resources

Options

Accessibility

Secrets

The Ship



The crashed ship is your main hub while exploring Lunar Soil.









Repairing the Ship

To utilize more of the ships potential you can gather resources and repair some of the core systems like map and navigation, workshops for crafting, artifact analyzer and the core AI onboard the ship.





The Engine might be broken beyond repair but still an active energy source.

Dream Vault

As you explore you could stubble upon fallen previous copies of yourself.

Explore their memories in the dream vault and gain access to alternative depths of Lunar Soil.













The Artifacts

During your explorations on Lunar Soil you might find powerful artifacts that can be analyzed.

Once unlocked in another dimension, you can select a powerful bonus to aid your travels.









Gear and Resources

Better equipment will help you stay alive longer in the harsh environment.



A range of consumable items and resources can be found as you explore.

If you find enough of them you can refine and create them as you please.



Some spacesuit have unique or locked item slots with specific bonuses that could aid in your current goals. Most leg gears will let you perform a double jump.



Craft improved gear from your ships workshops via blueprints you find in the world.



Options

Gameplay options and controls are now customizable and configurable to better suit your playstyle and setup.

Camera Options

Video Options





Audio Options

Controls and rebindable keys

Support for different keyboard layouts, gamepad rebind and a simplified one-hand mouse mode.





Accessibility

Gameplay options to better fit your playstyle.

If You don't want to be stressed about running out of air or want an extra challenge.

These options can be switched on and off whenever you like.



We are still debating puzzle mode as that would essentially turn the game into a pure walking simulator.





Platform helper

Platforming and jumping puzzles are not for everyone.

We made sure some of the main locations will still be accessible without jumping puzzles.

If your stuck in a certain place turn this options on, traverse and turn it off again.

Secrets

The game is filled with exploration and secret locations.

Exploration, discovery and puzzles are the games core.

Keycards - Finding these let you explore the depths of bunkers and required to unlock the endgame.

- Finding these let you explore the depths of bunkers and required to unlock the endgame. Memories - Previous You experiences.

- Previous You experiences. Artifacts - Powerful bonuses and 2d challenges

- Powerful bonuses and 2d challenges Ancient Statues - Mysterious pillars of unknown origin

- Mysterious pillars of unknown origin Locations - Keep tracks of puzzles or areas of interest and fast-travel at the map.

- Keep tracks of puzzles or areas of interest and fast-travel at the map. Blueprints - Craftable gear can be discovered for your workshops.

- Craftable gear can be discovered for your workshops. Commercials? - Industrial complex sales and infomatics, We are debating if we should keep these as they are the only AI-generated content in the game and the recent backlash of artist and copywriter issues with current diffusion models, we just want to make a good game not take part in hurting our fellow artist.





The world of Lunar Soil is full of things to unlock and explore.





We wanted to focus on making more of the games core system before we continue with playtest sessions.



Sign up to any future playtests and wishlish the game on Steam to get updates about the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/823210/Lunar_Soil/

Thank you <3