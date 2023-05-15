Patch 0.901

Share · View all patches · Build 11233552 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

We are back with a quick hotfix patch!

Thank you for your detailed feedback everyone!

Fixed potions disappearing after looking at the Bestiary.

Fixed a crash when creating a copy of Breakout with a -1 energy boost level added to it.

Fixed a rare case when a salvaged trinket could appear during a run.

Fixed dead heroes participating in conversations.

Fixed Bestiary tabs disappearing.

Fixed Bestiary buttons wrong placement when running at low resolutions.

Have a nice day and see you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks