Patch 0.901

We are back with a quick hotfix patch!
Thank you for your detailed feedback everyone!
- Fixed potions disappearing after looking at the Bestiary.
- Fixed a crash when creating a copy of Breakout with a -1 energy boost level added to it.
- Fixed a rare case when a salvaged trinket could appear during a run.
- Fixed dead heroes participating in conversations.
- Fixed Bestiary tabs disappearing.
- Fixed Bestiary buttons wrong placement when running at low resolutions.
Have a nice day and see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
