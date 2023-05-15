 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 15 May 2023

Patch 0.901

We are back with a quick hotfix patch!
Thank you for your detailed feedback everyone!

  • Fixed potions disappearing after looking at the Bestiary.
  • Fixed a crash when creating a copy of Breakout with a -1 energy boost level added to it.
  • Fixed a rare case when a salvaged trinket could appear during a run.
  • Fixed dead heroes participating in conversations.
  • Fixed Bestiary tabs disappearing.
  • Fixed Bestiary buttons wrong placement when running at low resolutions.

Have a nice day and see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

