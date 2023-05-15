 Skip to content

Shadows of Doubt update for 15 May 2023

Shadows of Doubt V 33.19 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed: Issues with existing placed furniture items disappearing on purchasing something else

  • Fixed: If you attempted to select a new furniture item from the shop while placing an existing one, décor edit mode would close

  • Fixed: The weapons dealer now has enough employees to sustain a full work week (this was causing problems on some cities forcing it to be closed on certain days or even most of the week!) Requires a new city generation.

  • Fixed: Some items could fall through the floor when being thrown

  • Fixed: In rare cases the AI investigating a flipped light switch could cause errors

  • Tweaks to low health and damage indicators

