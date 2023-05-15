Shadows of Doubt V 33.19 Patch Notes

Fixed: Issues with existing placed furniture items disappearing on purchasing something else

Fixed: If you attempted to select a new furniture item from the shop while placing an existing one, décor edit mode would close

Fixed: The weapons dealer now has enough employees to sustain a full work week (this was causing problems on some cities forcing it to be closed on certain days or even most of the week!) Requires a new city generation.

Fixed: Some items could fall through the floor when being thrown

Fixed: In rare cases the AI investigating a flipped light switch could cause errors