Fixed: Issues with existing placed furniture items disappearing on purchasing something else
Fixed: If you attempted to select a new furniture item from the shop while placing an existing one, décor edit mode would close
Fixed: The weapons dealer now has enough employees to sustain a full work week (this was causing problems on some cities forcing it to be closed on certain days or even most of the week!) Requires a new city generation.
Fixed: Some items could fall through the floor when being thrown
Fixed: In rare cases the AI investigating a flipped light switch could cause errors
Tweaks to low health and damage indicators
Shadows of Doubt update for 15 May 2023
Shadows of Doubt V 33.19 Patch Notes
