War Effort - Operation Alpha [1.12.13 Checksum b721]

Generals!

Its time for the final patch of this War Effort Initiative cycle! This patch contains a host of balance changes and fixes as well as language localization for Simplified Chinese! We're going to be winding down the Initiative for the time being as we move onto other lines of development!

Furthermore, stay tuned for another message from us later, pertaining to some feature content that we are working on.

Now, onto the patch notes!

Localization

-Added Simplified Chinese language support.

Balance

-Lord Halifax now has two leader traits and reduces the requirements with the British Raj when forming the Imperial Federation/Commonwealth of Nations.

-If Lord Halifax is used to annex the British Raj as part of the Imperial Federation, India will suffer increased resistance.

-Fixed non-MTG ships having incorrect base speeds.

-Increased biggest speed and agility factor diff by 1.0, increasing the maximum effect of these stats on air combat.

UI

-Available medals are now present on army screens for Divisional Commanders.

-Added a new Hearts of Iron IV YouTube channel link to menus.

Modding

-Added effect remove_civil_war_target.

Bugfix

-Fixed an issue in the Pressure Government event chain for Italy and the Soviets in which the feedback event communicating the target's choice was sent to the target instead of the sender.

-Playing as a released country is now persistent over saves in ironman.

-Observers now retain the observed country on hotjoin and resynch.

-Fixed License Production Access not being restored when reloading a save file.

-Democratic Italy can now send volunteers to Spain after completing the Aid for Spanish Republic focus.

-Fix for Belgium Congo sometimes flipping to Germany after Belgium capitulates.

That's it from us today, as always we appreciate all your feedback! If you encounter any bugs, make sure to create a bug report over on the Forum, and don't forget to join our Discord!