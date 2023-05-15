 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thriving City: Song update for 15 May 2023

Update v0.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11233417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.10 has been updated!

  1. New save & load interface
  2. Add a switch for full screen display of borderless window in settings
  3. Both paving and building can cover trees
  4. The following mega maps have added resource points: Isle of Waves, Verdant Hill, and Land of Riches
  5. Press the middle mouse button can drag the screen
  6. Fix the bug with incorrect catch logic in some cases
  7. Fix the bug with the completion of the edict will temporarily suspend in some cases
  8. Fix the display error of land on the map of Verdant Hill

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1956801 Depot 1956801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link