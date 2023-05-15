Update v0.5.10

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.10 has been updated!

New save & load interface Add a switch for full screen display of borderless window in settings Both paving and building can cover trees The following mega maps have added resource points: Isle of Waves, Verdant Hill, and Land of Riches Press the middle mouse button can drag the screen Fix the bug with incorrect catch logic in some cases Fix the bug with the completion of the edict will temporarily suspend in some cases Fix the display error of land on the map of Verdant Hill

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!