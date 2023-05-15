 Skip to content

Tiny Football update for 15 May 2023

Update notes for v0.0.9

15 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restructure to allow for male/female players
  • Add Women's World Cup to tournaments
  • Squad selection screen from fixtures screen
  • Fix incorrect offside decisions when ball bounces off opposition players
  • Reduce ball bounce from players (so it's less like a game of pinball :)

Changed files in this update

