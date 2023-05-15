- Restructure to allow for male/female players
- Add Women's World Cup to tournaments
- Squad selection screen from fixtures screen
- Fix incorrect offside decisions when ball bounces off opposition players
- Reduce ball bounce from players (so it's less like a game of pinball :)
Tiny Football update for 15 May 2023
Update notes for v0.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
