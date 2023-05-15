Big Screen Game of the Year + Patch 1.0.4

The annual Finnish Game Awards were held in Helsinki, Finland on 4th of May, and Undead Horde 2: Necropolis came home with the Big Screen Game of the Year award!
Here's the change log for the accompanying patch:
- Lots of performance improvements
- Added localization Credits
- Fixed inventory stuck on exit
- Fixed 'command cap full' error message when trying to rise unraisable graves
- Spawning a megacoin if loot value is huge, to reduce perf hit on high dimension looting
- Fixed necro urn not breaking at very high dimensions
- More legendary drops at very high level
- Crash bug fix
- Fixed some memory leaks
