Undead Horde 2: Necropolis update for 15 May 2023

Big Screen Game of the Year + Patch 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The annual Finnish Game Awards were held in Helsinki, Finland on 4th of May, and Undead Horde 2: Necropolis came home with the Big Screen Game of the Year award!

Here's the change log for the accompanying patch:

  • Lots of performance improvements
  • Added localization Credits
  • Fixed inventory stuck on exit
  • Fixed 'command cap full' error message when trying to rise unraisable graves
  • Spawning a megacoin if loot value is huge, to reduce perf hit on high dimension looting
  • Fixed necro urn not breaking at very high dimensions
  • More legendary drops at very high level
  • Crash bug fix
  • Fixed some memory leaks

