Heuliez Bus-Pack Access Bus GX327 | Update 3.0

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1481770/OMSI_2_Addon_Heuliez_BusPack_Access_Bus_GX327/

Changelog:

Additions

Added SETVAR ver_technologie : allows to activate colour dash screen from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

Cursor 8 EURO4 ZF sounds added, EURO4 VOITH and ZF engine soundsets are now different

Interior LED sliding display from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

Power steering sound

Revamping

VOITH scripts and sounds revamped by A.E.S (ADIC)

New VOITH retarder sound revamped by Acrotere Design (ADIC)

ZF ECOMAT scripts and sounds revamped by SADOP ltd (ADIC)

ZF ECOMAT 2 retarder sound revamped by Acrotere Design (ADIC)

ZF ECOMAT 4 retarder sound revamped by Acrotere Design (ADIC)

Hybrid script revamped by Kescrole Addons (ADIC)

Hybrid sounds revamped by ADIC

Allison sounds revamped by Acrotere Design (ADIC)

Enhancements

Cursor 8 EEV sounds replced by sounds from Irisbus Citybus Family, EEV VOITH and ZF engine soundsets are now different

Orange monochrome dashboard screen enhanced by ADIC

Some objects in the cockpit replaced by new improved model from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

Some door sounds replaced by sounds from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

New door sounds on EURO4 3 doors variants

New plastic rattling noises different depending on engine variant

Cockpit sounds replaced by those from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

Various small sounds replaced by those from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

Fixes

New dashboard scripts from Heuliez Bus Pack GX x37

Door scriped updated to control the door soundset and animation depending on door model chosen in SETVAR

Door script now allows to open front door whil moving, and brakevalve is not automatic anymore

Miscelaneous enhancements by ADIC

IMPORTANT NOTE

In V1.0 through to 2.0, the Hybrid buses were a setvar. Which meant you could drive a Diesel bus with the appearance of an Hybrid bus and vice versa.

Now the Hybrid bus has its standlone model.cfg file which means the following changes:

SETVAR hybride has been deleted

All interior configuration SETVAR are carried over to the hybrid bus appart from the following

-ver_sieges_av = 3 is not available

-ver_volant has been deleted

-ver_BVA has been deleted

-vis_DA has been deleted

-vis_ga has been deleted

-ver_cloison has been deleted

-ver_pdlav has been deleted

-ver_pdlmi has been deleted

-ver_pdlar has been deleted

-ver_sieges : variable 0 an 10 have been switchd

-Only ver_toit, ver_bb, vis_TS, ver_retro, ver_par and ver_parar SETVAR are carried over for exterior configuration

Due to hybrid variants debuting in 2012, Farnier Penin doors were removed. You can Only choose Bode Sud and Ventura doors

ver_par and ver_parar : if 0 selected you have ventura doors, if 1 you have bode sud

-addition of vis_enjol SETVAR: choose 1 to remove them

-ver_toit = 2,3,4 and 5 were deleted. If 0 is selected, then you have a 1 triangle roof windows

-ver_bb : if 0 selected you have 1 triangle side window, if 2 is selected you have the full side windows, if 1 is selected you have none triangle side window

For template, use the ones from ver_sieges = 10 in the diesel 3 doors templates

Repaints on Hybrid buses shall be moved to repaint3pHYB folder, and shall be compatible: though beware of the setvar changes mentioned above.