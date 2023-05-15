 Skip to content

逐鹿 update for 15 May 2023

《逐鹿》1.0版本更新预告

《逐鹿》will end its preemptive experience on May 24, 2023 Beijing time and become an official version. At that time, the official version of《逐鹿》will be released in the form of a separate purchase of the game itself and additional content. The official version of the game itself is priced at 38 yuan in mainland China.

