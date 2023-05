Share · View all patches · Build 11233065 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 09:32:02 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

Last week i was on holiday, so I could not update the game, but now that I am back and checking a backlog of reported new stuff, there is a bug that must be fixed ASAP.

So I fixed the pressing issue and pushed the fix, it's now on Steam!

*Fixed Issue where on Ship Encounters, the last corpse could sometimes be killed over and over again.

*Added Check so that dead enemies cannot be attacked.

Thanks again for sticking along!