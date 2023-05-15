Menu options have been changed. Updated in-game GUI and the chat system near the end, as well.
Welcome To... Chichester 2 - Part II : No Extra Regrets For The Future update for 15 May 2023
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WTC 2/2 E - Windows Depot 1547581
- Loading history…
WTC 2/2 E Linux Depot 1547583
- Loading history…
WTC 2/2 E Mac Depot 1547584
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update