Portal Dungeon - Update v0.99062

Bug fixes and updates
- Slightly increased the collision range of Berserker's normal attack.
- Adjusted the correct duration of Berserker skill 2.
- Fixed the problem that some character skills would be interrupted after using [Health Potion].
- Fixed that when Berserker triggers [Hat of Echoes], the resulting clone does not display the corresponding skin.
- Fixed Berserker skin 1's normal attack not triggering item effects correctly.
- Fixed the problem that the appearance of the Berserker skill 4 does not change back after returning to the village after death.
Changed files in this update