Portal Dungeon update for 15 May 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.99062

Build 11232994

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Slightly increased the collision range of Berserker's normal attack.
  • Adjusted the correct duration of Berserker skill 2.
  • Fixed the problem that some character skills would be interrupted after using [Health Potion].
  • Fixed that when Berserker triggers [Hat of Echoes], the resulting clone does not display the corresponding skin.
  • Fixed Berserker skin 1's normal attack not triggering item effects correctly.
  • Fixed the problem that the appearance of the Berserker skill 4 does not change back after returning to the village after death.

