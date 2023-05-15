 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucy Dreaming update for 15 May 2023

Inventory hover state fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11232991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a little bug affecting the inventory's hover states after a new engine update last week.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1532712 Depot 1532712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1532713 Depot 1532713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1532714 Depot 1532714
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link