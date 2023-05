Share · View all patches · Build 11232924 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 09:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

"Path To Warband" is now on sale with a 10% discount for the first release.

This is a new and original card game, and we hope it can bring players a fresh experience!

As an independently developed game, we ask for your understanding and feedback on any defects or shortcomings within the game. Please feel welcome to give us your feedback within the group!