New Feature: VTuber AI Music-to-Animation Generator

VTuber Maker updated a new feature
——Music to AI Animation Generators
Enter a Youtube video link with music, our AI Animation Generator will automatically generate a 30s dance animation according to the melody of the music, play it and your avatar will dance along with the music
How to Use it
- Open [VTuber Maker]-[AIGC]-[Music to Animation]
- Enter a Youtube music URL then click 'generate'
- After the task finished, click the new music animation
Two Interesting Methods to Play With
- Turn on voice tracking, let the avatar dance and open its mouth to the rhythm, it looks like it is singing
- Use shortcut keys to trigger avatar effects while dancing in avatar
Note
1.Every time an animation is generated, 10 credits will be consumed. Different subscription offer different credits
2. Generating Music animation needs to consume our GPU resources, please wait for a few minutes
Copyright free musics in the above video
Free Copyright Music1:
Track: NEFFEX - Desperate [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: http://ncs.lnk.to/DesperateAT/youtube
Free Copyright Music2:
Music: Summer - Bensound
https://www.bensound.com
Support by RFM - NCM: https://bit.ly/37ILNlu
Changed files in this update