VTuber Maker update for 15 May 2023

New Feature: VTuber AI Music-to-Animation Generator

Build 11232848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VTuber Maker updated a new feature

——Music to AI Animation Generators

Enter a Youtube video link with music, our AI Animation Generator will automatically generate a 30s dance animation according to the melody of the music, play it and your avatar will dance along with the music

How to Use it

  1. Open [VTuber Maker]-[AIGC]-[Music to Animation]
  2. Enter a Youtube music URL then click 'generate'
  3. After the task finished, click the new music animation

Two Interesting Methods to Play With

  1. Turn on voice tracking, let the avatar dance and open its mouth to the rhythm, it looks like it is singing
  2. Use shortcut keys to trigger avatar effects while dancing in avatar

Note

1.Every time an animation is generated, 10 credits will be consumed. Different subscription offer different credits
2. Generating Music animation needs to consume our GPU resources, please wait for a few minutes

Free Copyright Music1:
Track: NEFFEX - Desperate [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: http://ncs.lnk.to/DesperateAT/youtube

Free Copyright Music2:
Music: Summer - Bensound
https://www.bensound.com
Support by RFM - NCM: https://bit.ly/37ILNlu

