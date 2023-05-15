 Skip to content

Metal Mutation update for 15 May 2023

2023.5.15update

2023.5.15update

The shield reduction loot value for boss hits has been greatly increased
The boss kills the shield monster to restore the HP value doubled
The number of continuous rooms for items sold by the Hob Rat has increased
Slightly increase the damage of spear-wind basic attack
Sanctuary king squid does not show a large health bar

Changed files in this update

